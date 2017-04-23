LAHORE -Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Liaqat Baloch has said that if corrupt system and leadership remained at the top in the country, the present debt of 65 billion dollars of the country would jump to 120 billion dollars by the year 2020.

Addressing a meeting of the National Labour Federation at Mansoora on Saturday, the JI leader said that in that situation, it would be hard to control price spiral and inflation and the destruction of the national economy.

Baloch added the wrong policies of the rulers in the spheres of agriculture, industry and labour were responsible for the decline of the economy. He suggested that the wages of the workers and industrial labour and royalty should be covered in the budget and the wages and other benefits should be enhanced in proportion to the price rise and inflation.

“The country at present needs a labour friendly policy and the workers should be given VIP status,” he further said.

Baloch was of the view that the rulers were conspiring to sell out leading national institutions such as PIA, Steel Mills, OGDC, Wapda on throw away prices. However, he said, if the Railways could be salvaged, the other institutions could also be saved with good intentions and correct policies.

Liaqat Baloch also stated the Railways had been saved with the joint efforts of the administration and the workers.

“If the rulers could provide subsidy on Orange Line and Metro Bus only to gain political objectives, a subsidy could also be provided on basic food items,” he added.

He further said that the provision of clean drinking water, basis education, and health care besides security of life, property and honour was the primary responsibility of the government.