LAHORE - The innovative step of establishing Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has been taken to ensure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad, Vice Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said while addressing the participants of a Road Show arranged by OPC in Frankfurt, Germany.

“OPC strives to solve expatriates problems through state-of-the-art Web portal system, giving electronic access to every Pakistani living anywhere in the world within minimum time limit,” they added.

The Consul General of Pakistan in Frankfurt, representatives of political parties and hundreds of overseas Pakistanis living in Frankfurt and nearby areas attended the event. The OPC vice chairperson and the commissioner said that overseas Pakistanis are valuable asset of the country and making great contribution in the economy by their receipts.

They further said that satisfaction of the complainant is the ultimate objective of OPC, hence regular feedback till the resolution of the complaints is ensured. On this occasion, a documentary prepared by the German citizens highlighting the soft image of Pakistan was also shown to the participants of the event.

Leaders of Pakistani community in Frankfurt Rana Liaqat, Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Tahir, while appreciating the Punjab Chief Minister’s steps of establishing OPC, said that this organisation has become a ray of hope for overseas Pakistanis in resolution of their problems.

A special question answer session was also held during Road Show and Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti explained the redressal mechanism of OPC to the participants.