LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has said that optimistic approach must to turn the dreams of progress into reality.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Aapa Nisar Fatima Girls High School on Saturday, the minister said that the present era was of education and the success was dependent on ability.

He added that new advancements were continuously taking place in education. “In present age, research and vision are of high importance, while education is growing rapidly and the concept of traditional education has changed.”

Ahsan Iqbal further said that Muslims were lagging behind in education, due to which they were facing problems. “The Holy Quran gives detailed guidance regarding all spheres of life,” he added.

He urged that teachers should produce brains which in future could emerge as scientists, adding that students must be taught concepts. “Parents should also understand that young generation could be handled with politely instead of forcing them,” he remarked. He also distributed medals and certificates among the students.





APP