Lahore - On the intervention of prime minister, police released the students who chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’ during a sports event at the Railways Stadium on Saturday.

The kindheartedness shown by the PM was however tarnished as the students were released only after hours-long detention and alleged ‘careful beating’, as would leave no torture mark on the victims.

But the real blow to the prime minister’s act of kindness came when a coach and four other Railways officials, who accompanied the students, were later handed over to Railways Police Crime Brach for ‘punitive action’.

A source close to victim students said, the arrested officials would also face a departmental inquiry, probably to satisfy the ego of PR Minister Saad Rafique – a PML-N leader who likes to portray himself as a Jiyala of Nawaz Sharif.

It was during Saad’s address during the departmental athletics championship awards ceremony at the Railways Stadium that some students, in response to his hailing his political party, chanted ‘Go Nawaz Go’, prompting the railways police to act.

Cops thrashed students, bundled them into a van and taken to some other location(s), private news channels reported. They added six students were picked up but the number could not be confirmed from an independent source.

Three of the students were named as Abrar, Fatehullah and Waheed, who were locked up at the Garhi Shahu police station. They belonged to Karachi Railways, said the police.

After the media aired the story, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif issued orders to release the detainees. A statement from PM Office was also issued in this regard.

Although the boys were freed hours after PM’s intervention, the Railways officials who brought them to Lahore from Karachi, were ‘arrested’ and handed over to PR Crime Brach.

Railways DG Najam Wali said the students were detained because they ‘tried to politicise a sports event’. “Saad Rafique did not make a political speech but the students tried to create a clash among the athletes. The participants went to the event to promote sports not politics,” he said.

However, Saad’s own statement exposed the fallacy of DG’s assertion. State-run APP news agency reported the minister as saying that the Railways would “progress on double speed, if the people give PML-N another chance” in the next elections.

He said some people say the Railways minister practises politics. “I tell them, yes, I practise politics, as a political worker should do it, but I do not compromise on the work of the railways,” he added. He said the PR had achieved several successes and development during the current era and still a long journey was there to cover. He said the Railways was on the right track and the PR administration was seriously working for progress of the department.

Our Staff Reporter/Agencies