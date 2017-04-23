LAHORE - Scattered rain and dust-thunderstorm continued throughout the day in the city, breaking the weeks-long spell of severe heat and bringing the loadshedding duration bit down in Lesco limits.

According to Met office, a weather system of moderate intensity is prevailing over the country since Friday midnight Pakistan and under the influence of this weather system scattered/isolated rains are expected to continue till Monday.

Thunderstorms and light showers was reported in Lahore, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sialkot, Sargodha, Kasur, Attock, Mianwali, Wazirabad, Khyber Agency, Malakand, Peshawar, Hazara, and several area of Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

According to reports in local televisions, the windstorm claimed six lives and left ten people injured in different mishaps in various cities. Farmers also faced severe problems in harvesting and thrashing the wheat crop.

In Lahore, windstorm made frequent disruption in Lesco transmission system across the day causing tripping at more than 200 city feeders. However, decrease in temperature overall reduced the demand of electricity in the country including Lahore.

The power managers say the electricity duration was decreased from 14-hour to 11-hour due to reduction in demand.

“The power demand is less than 15,000MW now, coming down from 20,000MW on Thursday,” said an official.