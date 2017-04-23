LAHORE - A judicial magistrate Saturday extended till April 26 physical remand of a man into FIA’s custody who appeared as country’s first suspect for allegedly making over 600,000 children’ pornographic pictures and videos and selling them to foreign buyers.

Officials of the Federal Investigation Agency produced Sadaat Amin before the judicial magistrate, pleading that they wanted further physical remand of the suspect to investigate the matter - the first of its kind in the country’s history.

Judicial Magistrate Farooq accepted their plea and extended physical remand of the suspect with directions to complete the investigation on the next date, April 26th.

On April 11, the FIA team headed by Assistant Director (Cyber Crime Wing) Mian Saqib arrested the suspect from a house in Corporation Town of Sargodha and booked him under Section 109 and 420 of Pakistan Penal Code as well as under Sections 20, 21 and 22 of PECA, 2016.