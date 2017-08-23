LAHORE - Punjab Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan has directed his department to regularly update the computer software launched most recently to monitor the progress on cases pending with courts across the province.

The “Police Legal Affairs Monitoring App” also included remarks of the courts and next hearing of such cases.

Addressing a meeting held at Central Police Office on Tuesday in connection with the legal wing, the police chief said such a system should be installed in the application that would immediately send a message to the concerned senior officers regarding applications/petitions filed against police in any court of the province so that they could appear before the court with full preparation and complete record.

Additional-IGP Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Humayun Bashir Tarar, AIG Ahsan Younas, and SSP Abdul Rab were also present in the meeting.

The IGP directed the police to file reply of pending cases in the court of law and no unwarranted delay or negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He also directed the officers to hold short-courses pertaining to the use of the aforesaid application for the legal officers.

Legal officer would be held responsible if he/she failed to respond timely to the writ-petition in the court of law, he warned.