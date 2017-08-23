LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday issued notice to interior ministry on a petition seeking directives for the authorities concerned to put the name of former premier Nawaz Sharif on Exit Control List (ECL).

Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh passed the order on petition moved by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree.

The lawyer-petitioner argued that the ousted PM was not appearing before Combined Investigation Team of the NAB despite repeated summons. He said that now he could flee abroad to avoid NAB references. The respondent had valid visas of various countries on his passport and could easily go abroad, he told the court.

Cases of money laundering against him were also pending, the petitioner added.

He asked the court to order the interior ministry to immediately put the name of Nawaz Sharif on the ECL. The court sought replies from the interior ministry and adjourned hearing until Aug 25.

Shahzeb Hassan allowed UK visit

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday allowed cricketer Shahzeb Hassan, who is facing charges of spot fixing before Pakistan Cricket Board’s Anti-Corruption tribunal, to visit his family in UK.

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the order on petition moved by Shahzeb Hassan against order of the interior ministry, and ordered removal of his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

Punjab FIA Director Usman Anwar told the court that investigation was intiated against Hassan on an application of Pakistan Cricket Board. He said FIA had no objection on his single visit to the United Kingdom.

The cricketer, through his counsel, had challenged his name on ECL, maintaing that the proceedings against him over charges of spot fixing were pending before the tribunal. However, the counsel said Shahzeb had right to travel but his name was put on the ECL. “Even as the cricketer has not been declared guilty by the court, he is not being allowed to go abroad,” the counsel added. He termed the ministry’s action “unjust and in violation of fundamental rights guaranteed in the Constitution.” He requested the court to order the interior ministry to remove Hassan’s name from the ECL as he wanted to see his family in UK. Shahzeb represented Pakistan in the 2009 World T20 Cup in England that the country won. He has been charged with breaches of Articles 2.1.4; 2.4.4; and 2.4.5 of the PCB Anti- Corruption Code.

LHC moved to ensure fair election in NA-120

Pakistan Awami Tehreek on Tuesday filed a writ petition before the Lahore High Court seeking directives for the authorities concerned to control the possible alleged rigging in NA-120 by-election. PAT’s counsel Ishtiaq Ch filed the petition, submitting that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is younger brother of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, controls many state departments including police. Therefore, he added, there was strong apprehension that the state machinery would be used for rigging in the said constituency.

The petitioner said the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair election under Article 218 of the Constitution. He alleged many of the public departments including PHA were running election campaign of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz.

He requested the court to order ECP to ensure free and fair election in the said constituency.