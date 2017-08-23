Man kills wife for ‘honour’

LAHORE: A man stabbed his wife and daughter as they clashed over some dispute at their house in Sabzazar police precincts on early Tuesday. The 50-year-old mother identified by police as Razia Bibi died at a hospital while the condition of her daughter Maria was said to be serious. Rescue workers shifted the lady and her daughter to the Jinnah Hospital with multiple injuries. Police said they were hunting for the alleged killer, identified as Taaj Din, a resident of Maharpura. Investigators say apparently, it was a case of “honour killing.” A close relative of the deceased told the police that Taaj Din repeatedly stabbed Razia Bibi as they clashed over some domestic dispute. The husband fled immediately while the injured were rushed to hospital where the mother expired because of excessive bleeding. The police removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and a murder case was also registered with the Sabzazar police against the alleged killer. The station house officer said they were conducting raids to arrest the murder suspect but no arrest was made till late Tuesday night. –Staff Reporter

‘Robber’ found shot in head

LAHORE: An alleged robber was found shot in the head alongside a footpath in Shera Kot police area late Monday night. Police said the alleged robber was killed by his accomplices during a road robbery attempt. Police were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased, whose body was moved to the morgue for an autopsy. A senior official said two citizens, Sajid and Nazim, riding on a motorcycle, were coming back after withdrawing cash from a bank ATM when two motorcyclists started chasing them. The bandits opened fire on the citizens who tried to flee the robbery attempt. As a result, one of the bandits received a bullet in the head and died instantly while his accomplice managed to escape, leaving the motorcycle on the road. The police were investigating the shooting.–Staff Reporter

‘Terrorists’ held in CTD raid

LAHORE: Punjab counterterrorism department Tuesday claimed to have arrested two terror suspects during a successful raid in Multan district. They were identified by police as Sanaullah and Umer Javed, said to be members of Al-Qaida. The CTD team also seized four hand-grenades, detonators, and pistols from their possession. According to a CTD spokesman, “The Multan CTD team got credible source information that two terrorists belonging to proscribed organisation AQIS (Al Qaida Indian Subcontinent) were present in the area of Al-Mansoor Garden, near Awan chock Multan.” They were planning to attack LEA's officials and sensitive installations in Multan, the spokesman said. “On this information, the CTD team raided the place and arrested two terrorists.” A case was also registered against the suspects under anti-terrorism act. Further investigation was underway.–Staff Reporter