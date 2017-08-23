LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Ch Shujat Hussain took forward his mission to bring together ideological Muslim Leaguers by calling on PML-N leader Syed Zafar Ali Shah on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by the party’s secretary general, MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema and central leader Muhammad Basharat Raja. “We are with Ch Shujaat Hussain for the sake of Pakistan’s security. He (Shujaat) is the senior most Muslim Leaguer and patriotic politician who has great concern for the country and the state institutions,” Zafar Ali Shah told the media after the meeting. Shujat Hussain, on the occasion, said he never saw such a bad time in the history of Pakistan. “I have been in politics for 40 years, this is highly deplorable that attempts are being made to demean the judiciary,” he added.

He paid tributes to the Supreme Court judges “who are withstanding all this with great courage and big heart and showing tolerance.” Shujat also announced that he would be meeting people who love Pakistan. In the prevailing scenario, he added, “we should sit together with friends and take them and our elders along.” Praising Syed Zafar Ali Shah, he said that the senator talks truth and right things with great courage while staying in the party. “We will also be meeting more people because the present rulers have brought the country to such place. We should all get together for Pakistan.”–PR

He also declared his strong opposition to any change in Articles 62, 63 of the Constitution or to reduction in sentence under these in the law in the bill introduced by Law Minister Zahid Hamid in the National Ass