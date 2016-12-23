LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday sought reply from the Punjab government regarding permission granted to Qatar royal family for hunting internationality protected houbara bustards and other migrated birds.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah passed the order and adjourned further hearing till first week of January to the foundation established for protection of houbara bustards.

During the hearing, the director general wildlife informed that the royal family was given permission of hunting 100 birds after they increased in number during the last ten days.

Naeem Sadiq, a social worker, had filed the petition through his counsel Sardar Kalim Ilyas and submitted that foreign ministry issued licenses to Qatris despite ban on hunting of rare specie houbara bustard. He stated the federal government had issued permits to foreign dignitaries of the five countries of Gulf Region to hunt internationally protected houbara bustards.

He submitted that the federal government could not issue these permits and were in violation of sections 2 (n) and 9 (ii) read with Item No.20 of the 3rd Schedule to The Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) (Amendment) Act, 2007.

He requested the court to impose complete ban on hunting of these birds. He also requested to declare the hunting lisences issued to Qatri prince as illegal and bar the government from issuing such lisences in future.

LHC disallows more time in MQM treason case

The Lahore High Court yesterday declined the federal government’s request for few months to submit reply in a petition challenging registration of Muttahida Qaumi Movement and adjourned further hearing till the third week of January, 2017.

As the hearing commenced, Interior Secretary Arif Khan appeared in the court and said that the matter to initiate treason proceedings against the MQM founder for his anti Pakistan speeches was sensitive and require careful handling.

He added the matter was sent to Ministry of Law and Justice to solicit views comments regarding invoking article 6 of the constitution of Pakistan subsequent to the petition seeking treason proceedings against him.

The secretary told the court that a meeting was held between law minister, interior minister, Attorney General of Pakistan, special assistant to prime minister and interior secretary to deliberate on this matter.

The ministry of law and justice, in its previous comments, hinted that before making a reference to cabinet or the PM, the matter might be referred to the learned Attorney General of Pakistan in view of the fact that Altaf Hussain had a large number of followers in urban Sindh and entailed substantial political strength, the secretary said.

He further submitted that the matter was sensitive and required careful handling despite glaring violations of law. The secretary pleaded the court that the federal government was in consultation with attorney general where after the matter might be referred to the appropriate forum.

At this, the court asked the attorney general about how much time he required to give his recommendations in this regard. “It is a sensitive matter and may take few months,” said the AGP while seeking adjournment for some months. However, the court declined his request and adjourned hearing for the third week of January.

On August 31, 2015, the court had banned media coverage of Altaf in print and electronic media.

Abdullah Malik, Aftab, Maqsood and others, had filed the petition and pleaded the court to ban on live telecast of Altaf Hussain's speeches. They submitted that Altaf committed violation of Article 5 which asks for showing loyalty to the state and obedience to the constitution. They prayed the court to order the government for registration of treason case against the MQM chief under Article 6 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).