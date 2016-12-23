LAHORE : Punjab Chief Secretary Capt (r) Zahid Saeed met with a three-member delegation led by Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs in his office at Civil Secretariat yesterday.

Talking to the delegates, the chief secretary said that Christmas promotes peace, love, tolerance and unity; he extends greetings to Christian community on this occasion. He mentioned that minorities played vital role in national progress.

All minorities in the country have equal rights and the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to ensure protection of these rights. Tariq Masih Gill lauded Punjab government’s efforts for protecting minority rights. He also presented Christmas cake to the Chief Secretary Punjab. Those among present were Shaukat Lal, Sunil Gulzar and Maria Saleem.–Staff reporter