LAHORE: The Habib Jalib Memorial Foundation yesterday organised Habib Jalib Awami Mela at Lahore Arts Council, The Mall. In a series of talks, prominent personalities from all walks of life paid tribute to progressive poet Habib Jalib.

Habib Jalib is famously remembered as people’s poet, who wrote lyrical poetry for the common people. Speakers said that Jalib’s pen never became silent in front of the wrongdoing of rulers of his time whether it was civilian rule or military dictatorship era.

A documentary, directed by Zareen Suleman Panna, was also screened on the occasion.

The speakers, on the occasion, also highlighted the life of Habib Jalib and urged young generation to read poetry of Jalib and point out the wrongdoings in this era.

They said Habib Jalib fought against military regimes and pointed out the unlawful activities.

Habib Jalib was born in 1928 in Hoshiarpur district of Indian Punjab but later migrated Pakistan once Pakistan came into being and connected himself the then newspaper, Daily Imroze Karachi. He had witnessed the hardships of two military regimes of Ayub Khan and Yahya Khan He died on March 13, 1993.–Staff reporter