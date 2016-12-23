LAHORE - The Punjab Aids Control Program (PACP) has started training of healthcare providers on HIV/AIDS case detection, treatment and counselling across the province.

Yesterday, the PACP conducted trainings of technical staff at District Headquarter Gujranwala engaging healthcare providers from Gujranwala districts. A day earlier, similar training was conducted at District Headquarter Kasur in the day.

The training sessions are being organised for professional staff providing healthcare services at district and tehsil level.

They include Medical Superintendents, Surgical Specialists, Pediatricians, Pathologists, Gynecologists and nursing staff.

Technical sessions covered the areas like Overview of HIV infection, epidemiology of HIV, transmission dynamics, transmission from mother to children, post-exposure profile access and referral mechanism.

PITB launches Judicial e-Stamp paper

After the successful launch of Non-Judicial e-Stamp papers in the 36 districts and 144 tehsils, the Punjab Information Technology Board is all set to launch Judicial e-Stamp papers through e-Stamping system from scheduled banks.

Training sessions regarding judicial e-Stamp paper have been concluded in major districts, PITB chairman Dr Umar Saif disclosed yesterday.

The system for Non-Judicial e-Stamp papers is already operational in all 36 districts of the Punjab from October 26th. Citizens are advised to visit any nearest Bank of Punjab (BoP) to get the Non-Judicial or Judicial e-Stamp papers after filling requisite challan 32-A form using e-Stamping portal (www.es.punjab.gov.pk).

For citizens’ facilitation, e-Stamp paper will be issued from all the branches of Bank of Punjab. Average time to issue e-Stamp paper is 10 to 15 minutes whereas in previous system it was two to three days.

The e-Stamping project has made the cumbersome procedure much easier for a common man. It has also eliminated the black sale and previous date sale of stamp papers without involving any agent or extra payment or fraud.

Dr Umar Saif said he was confident that issuance of Judicial e-Stamping papers will receive same thumping response, confidence and trust of the people as seen after the launch of non-Judicial e-Stamp papers.

SYMPOSIUM ON ENGINEERING

The two-day 6th symposium on Engineering Sciences, arranged by Chemical Department University of Engineering and Technology Lahore in collaboration with Punjab University and Higher Education Commission Pakistan, concluded at the main campus yesterday.

First day of this event was held at Punjab University. The symposium was comprised on different technical sessions such as coal, energy and other processes. On this occasion, UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that the world is leading to the progress of engineering and technology because of new era’s inventions in this sector. “So it is the need of time to evolve new scientific research to promote engineering field,” he highlighted.

The VC further said that universities should indulge themselves according to the new system so that industrial manpower will have to be achieved according to the demand. In this approach the needs of market can be fulfilled by proper planning and for future building, he added.

Dr Fazal stressed that technical skills and knowledge should be learned from developed nations. “In this way, the country can get progress socially and economically.

All institutes should focus to enhance capacity building to cope up with the problems. Youth can make confidence in future of the country, and UET is providing equal opportunities to students and researchers to obtain superior results.”

On the occasion, Dean Faculty of Chemical Engineering Prof Dr Nadeem Feroze said the problems of country can be solved through engineering sciences. He urged the engineers, scientists, and researchers to collaborate with each other by showing their skills for the betterment of the people.

Prof Dr Naveed Ramzan, Chairman Engineering UET, while briefing to the audience about objective of event, said that strong linkages between industry and academia can be helpful to gauge out the consumption and demands of market.

At the end of the ceremony shields and certificates were presented to participants and prizes among the winners of poster competition in the presence of industrial representatives, Deans, faculties and students of UET Lahore and other institutes.