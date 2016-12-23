LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Senator Sirajul Haq has said if parliament and courts have failed to hold the corrupt elements accountable, public courts will be held at road crossings and thoroughfares.

Addressing the party’s central executive at Mansoora yesterday, he said accountability was not only a political requirement but was also a matter of public interest.

Stating that the JI would go to any extent to wipe out corruption, he said hopes of the masses were pinned on the Supreme Court. He was sure the apex court would not disappoint the nation.

The JI chief the Panama leaks issue would not be over and if the rulers thought they would escape accountability, they were mistaken.

“Pakistan is a great divine blessing and whoever has betrayed this country, had to suffer”.

Senator Sirajul Haq said public awakening was essential as masses alone could carry out the accountability of the corrupt mafia. He was of the view that in the coming days, the weather would be cold but the politics would be quite hot.

The JI chief termed NAB decision accepting plea bargain of those plundering billions a joke with the poverty stricken masses, and urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the matter and abolish t he provision.

Denouncing the government decision of placing major regulatory bodies under respective ministries, Sirajul Haq said the government had opened new doors of corruption for the ministers during its remaining period. He said the government had already demolished several institutions.

The Karachi Steel Mills was under the debt of Rs 74 billion besides the salaries of the staff amounting to Rs 50 billion. As for the PIA, instead of repairing the aircrafts, there was an attempt to run the national airline by sacrificing black goat as was ridiculous and had made the country a laughing stock.

He said the JI was struggling for electoral reforms so that the true representatives of the masses could be elected to the assemblies. He said if the Election Commission continued its past policies, the polls would be a crude joke with the masses.

He said that the general public which was stricken by the loadshedding, price spiral, unemployment, etc, considered elections as a game of the Mughul prices, due to which their interest in the polls was minimum. If the next elections were held without electoral reforms, the masses would not accept the results.