LAHORE: Both Progressive and Journalist groups yesterday announced their candidates for Lahore Press Club’s annual elections, 2017. The elections will be held by Dec 25 (Sunday). The Progressive Panel has nominated Shahbaz Mian for the slot of President, Zahid Goggi for Vice-President, Abdul Majid Sajid for Secretary, Sheraz Hasnat for Treasurer and Ihsan Shaukat for Joint Secretary.

From the Journalist Panel, Javed Farooqi has been nominated for the seat of President, Nasira Attique for Vice-President, Zulfiqar Ali Mehto for Secretary, Yousaf Abbasi for Treasurer while Rana Shahzad for Joint Secretary.

On governing body seats, the Progressive panel has nominated Numan Wahab, Nasir Ghani, Hassan Hameed Khan, Rizwan Khalid, Qasim Raza, Ch Muqeem, Shah Nawaz Rana and Ismail Jhakhar. The Journalist group has finalised Syed Iqtidar Ali Gillani, Tariq Nawaz, Zaheer Sheikh, Salman Qureshi, Umar Farooq, Rehan Paracha, Shahzada Khalid and Hafiz Naeem. Like the previous year, The Nation editor Salim Bukhari will head the election commission to supervise the election process. With the Election Day approaching fast, the campaigns of both panels are getting momentum. The candidates and their supporters are visiting different news organisations to gain maximum support.–Staff reporter