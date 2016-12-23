LAHORE: Two members of a family including mother and her daughter were killed, while 3 others including father and two daughters sustained burn injuries as fire erupted in a house located in Lahore early morning today.

A fire broke out in a house owned by Mazhar near Bank Stop area in Lahore early morning today, which engulfed other rooms of the house, leaving two persons dead and 3 injured.

The Police and rescue teams reached the area and managed to put-out the fire. The bodies and injured were rushed to General Hospital Lahore for medico-legal formalities and treatment.

The deceased include a mother and daughter while father Mazhar and his children sustained burn injuries in the incident.

One among injured daughters while recording a statement with the police said that her parents often had fights and arguments over domestic issues. She further said that when the fight occurred last night her mother set the home on fire.

The police shifted the bodies to morgue. The police have also started investigation on every aspect of the case.