A woman and her five-year-old daughter were burnt alive when fire broke out in their house, a private TV channel reported yesterday. The tragedy took place in Kotlakkpat. The dead were named as Saima and Emaan. The husband of Saima was hospitalised in critical condition. The reason for fire could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

Separately, a 65-year-old woman sustained serious burns when fire broke out in the kitchen of her house in Baghbanpura. Nargis Bibi was admitted to the Mayo Hospital’s Burn Unit with 50 percent injuries. Doctors described her condition as very serious. According to rescuers, the resident of Sukh Nahar was busy cooking when she had the tragedy. short-circuiting was cited as the reason for fire. The victim was shifted to the hospital on an ambulance. Rescue workers reached the spot soon after the incident and managed to put out the fire.