LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League President Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former deputy prime minister Ch Parvez Elahi have expressed heartfelt gratitude to the party’s chairmen of union councils for victory in Attock, Talagang and Jalalpur Jattan.

Talking to media, both the leaders and their supporters congratulated party’s successful candidates and their supporters and said that local bodies election was not of N-League but was own battle of Punjab administration for survival of posting and for this they fully contested the election.

“Shehbaz Sharif had given them the task that this was their test and after election their performance will be reviewed, for failure of opponent candidates they resorted to every tactic of highhandedness, rigging and luring, abuse and misuse of official powers and harassment of voters, hurling grave threats on them of closing their business, factories and putting them in jails,” said PML leaders.

They expressed concern over culture of highhandedness, rigging and kalashnikov being promoted. Ch Parvez Elahi further said that local body’s election was between administration and opposition, in place of N-League candidates administration was contesting election, DCOs were under pressure for escaping their transfers.

They were accompanied by Ch Wajahat Hussain, Kamil Ali Agha, Riaz Asghar Chaudhry, Mian Imran Masood, Hussain Elahi, Saadat Nawaz Ajnala and other leaders.