LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif yesterday inaugurated state-of-the-art central data center of Rural Land Computerization System and Punjab Land Record Authority at Arfa Karim Software Technology Park.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said the Punjab government has achived an important milestone by launching modern system of Land Record Information System. “Matters of ownership deed and mutation of land have become free of corruption and family disputes regarding land have been eliminated,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Pakistan Muslim League-N had laid the foundation of this modern system in 1997 but Gen(r) Pervez Musharaf, raising the slogan of ‘Pakistan comes first’, toppled the democratic government on October 12, 1999 as a result of which, this project was suspended. “Cruelty is being committed for the last 70 years and both civil and marshal law governments ruined the country. That is why, those lagging behind us have move ahead of us,” he added.

The CM said that per capita income of China was less than Pakistan in the decade of 70s but due to the wrong policies of the then governments of political and dictatorial era, Pakistan reached at the verge of destruction. “Prosperity never comes through begging and revolutions do not occur through begging bowl and the destiny of the nation does not change through loans,” the CM maintained.

He further stated no nation can move ahead through corruption of national resources. The chief minister hoped through this project, land disputes, corruption, forgery and other problems will be eliminated in future as record has not only been saved but its security has also been ensured.

According to the CM, the Land Record Management Information System has been activated in all tehsils of the province and through this system, record of rural land of 5.5 crore people has been saved in data centers through computerisation.

“No Patwari or official can now temper the record,” the CM claimed.

An autonomous Punjab Land Record Authority has also been set up for implementation of this project.

He further directed the Punjab Land Record Authority to start the work of electronic maps and computerisation of urban property at the earliest so that this system should be completed in every respect.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the occasion, congratulated Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, Revenue Minister Ata Manika, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development and the entire team of Punjab government on completion of Land Record Computerization Project.

He also thanked World Bank on extending cooperation with regard to this project.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated central data center and visited its various sections. He congratulated the authorities concerned on establishment of a state-of-the-art central data center.

The Punjab Land Record Authority DG gave briefing in connection with saving land record in data center. Senior Member Board of Revenue Jawad Rafique Malik presented a souvenir to Shehbaz Sharif whereas the chief minister gave souvenirs to provincial ministers and officials on successful completion of this project.

Provincial ministers, members of national and provincial assemblies, chief secretary, PITB chairman Dr Umer Saif, columnists, experts of information technology and a large number of boy and girls students attended the ceremony.

CM CONGRATULATES

LB POLLS WINNERS

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the top seat winners of the PML-N in the third phase of the local government elections.

“This landslide victory of PML-N in LB elections is another public verdict in support of the government efforts towards economic uplift of the country, poverty alleviation, and raising the living standard of the masses by providing them appropriate facilities,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding that victory of the party candidates on the top slots will go a long way to help the government efforts towards welfare and addressing their problems at the lowest tier of the democratic system.

Meanwhile, Minster for Local Government Muhammad Mansha Ullah Butt expressed satisfaction over the peaceful completion of the third phase of the Local Bodies polls. Through the elected representatives of the PML-N, the minister said, the government is going to embark upon a new journey of public service by addressing their problems at the doorstep.