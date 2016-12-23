LAHORE (PR): Tahseen Syed, Country Head World Bank, Albania has been elevated to the position of World Bank Director in Washington DC, USA.

She will oversee 12 countries in the South American region. Currently she is the only Pakistani Director of the World Bank.

Tahseen Syed is the daughter of Colonel (r) Amjad Hussain Syed, prominent Pakistan Movement worker and Gold Medalist. She is sister of Mujahid Hussain Syed, General Manager, Nawa-i-Waqt Group, Mowahid Hussain Shah, Attorney at Law, Supreme Court of USA and Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, Chairman CPEC/Chairman Senate Defence Committee.