LAHORE: A traffic police officer was wounded critically when a rashly-driven van hit him at the duty point near Shadman crossing yesterday.

Traffic warden Imran sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the Services Hospital where his condition was said to be serious toll late yesterday night.

Police said that Imran was present at the duty point near a busy crossing when a speedy van hit him from the rear side. He fell on the road and received multiple injuries. The police also reached the spot and arrested the driver. Further investigation was underway.–Staff reporter