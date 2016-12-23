Today

Gramfire '16

Ladies and gentlemen, LGS JT welcomes you to its fifth annual bonfire this December. Poised to be the biggest party of the year, Gramfire is sure to be the blanket night you’ve been waiting for. From the finest food court this side of Lahore to our very own Music Society performing through the night, you all are in for a treat. But that’s not all! Headlining the event would be none other than Farhan Saeed, whose live concert is sure to be one to remember. So, be sure to grab one of the limited passes while we still have them. We’ll see you all on the 23rd of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm at LGS JT Boys, 364, E/1, Johar Town.

TOMORROW

SHOP, EAT & TOUR

Shopping lovers, get all in one trip! shopping tourism inside walled city on 24th December, 2016 from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Meet up point: Delhi Gate Lahore Parking Available Attractions: Akbari Mandi, Delhi Gate Bazaar, Pakistan Cloth Market, Kashmiri Bazaar, Azam Cloth Market, Waan Market, Kasera Bazaar & Rang Mehal Get traditional and cultural items at wholesale rates! Wedding dresses, party wear and casual unstitched suits, jewelry, shawls, shoes, home décor accessories, crockery, cutlery, spices, dry fruits and much more! Participation by registration only: 0321-4589105 & 0300-4783753 Registration Fee per person Rs. 100 only.

Biskoot Festival

Promote biscuit industry as a whole. Biggest platform for the brands to come under one roof including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries

Family festival comprising of fun, entertainment and hungama on December 24,2016 from 10 am to 10 pm at Expo Centre.

5th CREATIVE MINDS EXHIBITION

We are glad announce 5th ST Women's Club Exhibition "Celebrating Creative Minds" in Lahore The perfect chance for entrepreneurs to introduce their products into market. Best handicraft items will be displayed like mirror work,gotta jewellery,traditional and trendy shoes,branded accessories,clothes and cosmetics,designer wears and yes yummy food stalls and much more on December 24, 2016 at Park Lane Hotel.



INCOMING DAYS

Second Funfair

After success of spring fun mela, AALA Event Management Co are back with bigger and better funfair with variety of fun filled activities and unlimmited entertainment for everyone. Event will have following activties: food stalls by top Lahore restaurants, bakeries, home chefs, organic food and some other food companies.garments and accessories stalls home decor stalls,

activities stalls, games stalls, cooking competition, puppet show, magic show, cultutral performances, kids play area. For stall booking or call us at 03218401379, 03224221907 on December 25,2016 from 10 am to 10 pm at Askari 11, Near Defence Phase 5, Bedian Road

Tribute to Junaid Jamshed

TM Coffee Bar is organising an event where we will be tributing one of the biggest Pop Icons of our beloved country. We are in a process of screening young musicians who will be peforming JJ's evergreen melodies in this unplugged evening which is being arranged by the best local coffee place in town. It will be an indoor evening and we are expecting lots of music & coffee lovers so please note that seating will be available on first come first basis with no entry fee. Just check-in & grab one regular cappuccino to enjoy the evening on December 24, 2016 at 8 pm to 10 pm at TM Coffee Bar, shop no.14, Saeed Ahmed Block, Gaddafi Stadium.