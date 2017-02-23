LAHORE - Like other parts of the country, International Mother Language Day was marked in Lahore on Wednesday.

Pakistan Academy of Letters and Punjabi Institute of Arts and Culture organised seminars in this connection.

International Mother Language Day is marked every year on February 21 across the globe. The cultural organisations and institutions continued the discourse on the importance of mother language.

In a seminar organised at Pakistan Academy of Letters philosopher Qazi Javed presided over the panel discussion and shed light on the importance of the mother language. He was of the view that every nation on earth achieved success as they seek knowledge first in their mother languages.

He said in Punjabi language much work has to be done to induct the language into streamline. On the occasion, Asim Butt and Muhammad Jamil from PAL were present in the panelists.

PILAC also organised seminar in which Punjab HEC Chairman Dr Nimaz Din presided over the panel discussion. Speakers in their speeches urged to induct the Punjabi language as mandatory subject from the beginning. They said it is the right of children to seek knowledge in their mother language tongue. It was also suggested that to promote the Punjabi language and to preserve the already fading language from the government sector, international literature should be translated in Punjabi language.

They said Punjabi language had jewels in the form of Sufi poets. Lyrical poetry of Sufi poets had significantly contributed in preservation of Punjabi language, they added.