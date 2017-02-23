LAHORE - Dozens of people took to streets following the death of an infant in a cylinder blast at house in Baghbanpura area early yesterday.

Shehar Bano, one-year-old daughter of Badshah Khan, was burnt alive when the single-room house caught fire after a powerful blast. The family told the police that the baby girl was playing in the room where a gas cylinder exploded all of a sudden.

Firefighters said that at least three units were sent to the site as they received an emergency call for help. The child had already died when the rescuers reached there, an official the Rescue-1122 claimed. Police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.

Following the child’s death, a number of locals staged a strong protest demonstration at Singhpura Chowk and demanded gas connection for the residents of Mahmoodabad - a low-income neighbourhood that falls in the constituency of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

Due to the non-availability of gas, the residents are left with no other choice except to use LPG cylinders for cooking for the last 12 years.

Many people gathered outside the house soon after the incident. Later, they took to streets and started protesting against the ruling party.

The angry protesters blocked the busy road and continued their protest at the crossing for a few hours. The demonstration caused traffic mess for a few hours in the busy locality and its adjacent areas.

“We have repeatedly requested MNA Pervaiz Malik to help us get gas connections. The government has been ignoring this population. We had been promised gas supply by the ruling party during their election campaign,” said Shahbaz Khan, a 52-year-old vendor who lives in the areas for the last several years.

The enraged protesters did not let anybody get through the road, which is a busy route for schoolchildren and ambulances. Many youngsters were also seen beating those who dared asking them for a way.

Meanwhile, police contingents reached the spot and managed to disperse the protesters after assuring them that their demands would be taken up with the concerned authorities.

­MAN DIES on road

A young man died when a rashly driven truck smashed into his motorcycle near Sukh Nahar in Baghbanpura area, police said yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Haroon. The truck driver managed to escape from the crime scene.

An eyewitness told the police that a speedy truck ran over the bike. As a result, a young man received serious injuries.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition where he expired later. The police are investigating the incident.