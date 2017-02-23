LAHORE -Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed Wednesday presided over a meeting in Town Hall to review the arrangements being made to conduct Pakistan Super League Final at Qaddafi Stadium. The PSL matches are being conducted in Dubai stadiums and final will be held on March 5 in Lahore. The chances to hold final in Lahore became rare after Faisal Chowk suicide bombing and it become ambiguous until Pakistan Army expressed full support in organizing the PSL final match in Lahore. International players also showed their will to play in Lahore paved a way to organise PSL final in capital metropolis.

In the meeting at Town Hall, Pakistan Cricket Board, law enforcement agencies, Wasa, Lahore Waste Management Company, police, civil defense representatives were present.

The DC directed all departments concerned to carry on arrangements vigilantly and asked to devise a plan and submit to him till Friday.