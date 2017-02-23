LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government has adopted zero tolerance policy against corruption.

“Pakistan status in international ranking of controlling corruption has improved due to concrete steps during the PML-N tenure,” the CM told the lawmakers at a meeting Wednesday.

“Development projects of PML-N are example of transparency as we have ensured the right utilisation of resources” he said adding that the previous government plundered public money in the name of development.

However, he asserted that Pakistan has been put on the road to prosperity under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He went on to say: “We will continue our journey without paying heed to the unjustified criticism of elites who have no interest in the well-being of a common person. Our citizens are benefitting from the solid economic policies.Public service is our mission and we will continue with it.”

Iqbal Chunnar, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan Mian Fida Hussain Watto and Sheikh Waqas Akram met the CM.

Separately chairing a meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said a project of elevated expressway from Main Boulevard of Gulberg to the Motorway was designed. Work on this 10.7km expressway will start immediately. He directed officials concerned to complete this project within stipulated time. Ministers Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman, Khawaja Salman Rafique and high-ups attended the meeting.

Clean water project

German Company Fichtner Water and Transportation Chief Executive Officer Ulf Meyer Scharenberg met Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and shared views on Clean Drinking Water Programme with him.

The Punjab government and German company agreed upon expansion of cooperation.

Talking in German language, the CM said potable water is basic need of every citizen so this project will have to be speedily implemented.

He asserted to carry out this program at economic and concrete basis by taking benefit from the experience and expertise of German company.

CEO German Company at this occasion said that all out cooperation will be extended to Punjab government.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited the residence of Auqaf Secretary late Nawazish Ali at GOR-2. He expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.