LAHORE - Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan said that India had been trying to create confusion about Kashmir’s freedom movement before the international community but it would never be successful in her nefarious design.

He expressed these views while addressing the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Wednesday. The AJK president said the sacrifices of the people of held Kashmiri would never go waste who had been fighting for their freedom since 1947. However, he said Pakistan must counter Indian propaganda with the same force to persuade the world that Kashmir issue could only be resolved through democratic ways. The president said that Indian forces had been committing violations of human rights in held Kashmir, making people blind by directly firing at their faces. He urged the International Human rights institutions to investigate brutalities of Indian forces there. “The world must see the Indian forces are slaughtering innocent people in Kashmir and oppressing them not to raise voice for freedom,” said President Sardar Masood Khan. He urged Pakistan to persuade the international community to ensure referendum in held Kashmir in the light of the United Nations’ resolution.