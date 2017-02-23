LAHORE - A 39-year-old man was stabbed to death over Rs 0.5 million dispute in the Nawan Kot police precincts yesterday. Within a few hours, police said, the attacker was taken into custody and they also seized a knife from his passion.

The deceased was identified by police as Faqeer Hussain, a UAE-returned man who was presently living at house on the Bund Road near Babu Sabu interchange. Investigators said that a 30-year-old man, named by police as Sajjad, was arrested in connection with the killing.

Police said the victim received multiple wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced as brought dead. Faqeer was attacked by a knife-wielding man near his house late Tuesday night. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to police that he had murdered Faqeer over a dispute of Rs 500,000. A murder case was registered against the suspect under section 302 of the PPC on the complaint of a relative of the deceased. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. The homicide investigation cell of the Nawan Kot police launched the probe into the murder.

Youth electrocuted

A 20-year-old man was electrocuted at his house in Manga Mandi police area, rescue workers said yesterday. The deceased was identified as Haroon. The family told the police that the man sustained severe shocks as he touched electric wires passing through the streets. He died on the spot. Authorities were investigating the incident.

Teen killed in factory fire

A 17-year-old worker died and three others wounded critically when a fire broke out in Asia Spinning Mills located on the Multan road, rescue workers said.

The deceased was later identified as Salman. Three workers were rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple burns. The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. Investigation was underway into the incident.