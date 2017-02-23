LAHORE - A national conference in a consensus demanded prime minister to resign “for failing to prove money trail of London flats.”

The conference was organised by the Pakistan Awami Tehrik on Wednesday.

Speaking at the conference, PPP’s central leader Manzoor Wattoo said that government departments were only serving the rulers and it had become imperative in the larger public interest to oust the present Punjab government. He said the Punjab government could not absolve itself of Model Town killings.

PTI’s Ch Sarwar said that Rangers operation should have been launched much earlier. He said politicisation of government departments had resulted in increase in unrest and terrorism. He praised Dr Tahirul Qadri for his globally-acclaimed edict against terrorism.

Senior politician Syeda Abida Husain said the prime minister had failed to satisfy the court in the Panama case and there was a proof of money laundering and tax evasion against him. JI’s Liaquat Baloch said that the nation should unite to fight against terrorism. He said Pakistan and terrorism could not get along and those who had plundered the national wealth should be brought to justice. PML-Q’s Ch Zaheeruddin said the government had miserably failed to protect the lives and property of Muslims for which Pakistan was created. He said it’s high time the people started thinking about selecting true leadership. Writer and columnist Qayyum Nizami was all praise for the PAT for organising a national moot on terrorism.

Earlier, in his welcome address Dr Husain Mohyuddin thanked the political leaders on the behalf of Dr Tahirul Qadri for participating in the conference.

Other speakers were Sunni Ittehad Council chairman Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Awam League president Riaz Fatyana, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen leader Asad Naqvi, All Pakistan Muslim League’s Fatima Atif Malhi, Hafiz Ghulam Mohiyuddin and Shaukat Qadri. PAT’s Khurram Nawaz Gandapur was the stage secretary while Sajid Mahmood Bhatti was coordinator. The conference unanimously adopted a resolution whereby it condemned The Mall, Sehwan Sharif, Charsadda and other suicide attacks and demanded that killers of innocent people, their master minds and facilitators be brought to justice and given harsher punishments while sympathising with the families of the victims and praying for early recovery of those injured in the attacks.

It demanded that Rangers operation be initiated in Punjab without further delay till elimination of all safe-havens and terrorist and the Rangers be given all powers and facilities in this regard. It said the National Action Plan be implemented in letter and spirit to uproot terrorism and extremism. It also demanded the Justice Baqar Najafi Report on Model Town be made public to provide justice to the victims and made part of the prosecution in the case.

The resolution demanded the report of the Commission on News Leaks be released forthwith and action be taken in the light of the Qazi Essa Report against those responsible for attempting to sabotage National Action Plan.

It demanded the resignation of the prime minister for his failure to prove money trail of London flats in the Panama case and action against NAB, FBR and FIA for failing to perform their constitutional obligations and question the ruling family for concealing and distorting facts. It also demanded action against certain ministers for hurling threats on the Supreme Courts premises at judges without naming them.