LAHORE: City police arrested at least 225 crime suspects during the last month, a police spokesman said yesterday. The arrests were made during a massive police operation against criminals involved in armed robberies and street crimes.

The spokesman also claimed that the police smashed 97 gangs of criminals by arresting their 225 members during the previous month.

According to police, the field officers showed excellent results during the month of January by arresting 225 accused of 97 gangs Lahore. –Staff Reporter

At least 276 cases were traced against them and police seized cash and valuables worth Rs10.5 million from their possession. Similarly, police also arrested at least 126 proclaimed offenders and 1003 court absconders during the same period.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf directed the police officers to implement the national action plan strictly by utilize their full energies to control crime in the sprawling city. On his directions, all divisional SPs stepped up their efforts against criminals and showed excellent results during the month of January 2017.

At least 483 cases were registered against 483 accused for having illicit weapon and police also recovered one Kalashnikov, 22 rifles, 21 guns, 429 revolvers and pistols, and three daggers and 2501 bullets from their possession.

Taking action against drug dealers, police filed 868 cases and arrested 871 culprits. The police also seized 4-kg heroine, 321-kg chars, one-kg opium and 10073 bottles of liquor during the anti-narcotics operation in Lahore.

Moreover, at least 127 cases were registered against gamblers and 480 accused were arrested. Police also registered 955 cases against 1271 persons for violating various laws during a special crackdown, the spokesman added.