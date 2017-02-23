The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has continued the strike to third day today at Services Hospital Lahore.

While doctors continue to strike for third consecutive day, the patients keep suffering and are deprived of any kind of medical assistance.

Moreover, the wards, operation theaters and indoor and outdoor departments are also closed.

The strike has been carried out for raid conducted by anti-corruption officials against Dr. Atif and Dr. Salman. According to the Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab, the two doctors are wanted for corruption charges.

The patients were seen pleading for medical aid at the hospital but were not facilitated.