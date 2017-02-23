LAHORE: The world has awakened to the need of resolving Kashmir issue while rejecting India long-harped stance that Kashmir is its integral part and Kashmiris freedom movement is a sham.

This has been stated by PML-N senior leader and expert on foreign affairs Muhammad Mehdi while speaking at a seminar titled “Kashmir in focus: avoiding conflict and quest for peace” organised by Pakistan Study Center, Punjab University on Wednesday.Highlighting the diplomatic efforts of the government specially after the current intensity in the freedom movement of Kashmiris in the Occupied Valley, Mahdi said, they have resulted in an enhanced engagement of the world community on Kashmir conflict and produced a worldwide motivation to get it solved as an unfinished agenda of the United Nations. “Realising the fact that Kashmir can be a flashpoint in the world, the US president Donald Trump has wished this problem to be solved while telephonically talking to Premier Nawaz Sharif. Holding of Kashmir Euro Week by EU parliament, Norway’s step to form Kashmir special committee, China’s endorsement to Pakistan stance on Kashmir, Iran’s offer for arbitration during Heart of Asia Conference, Canadian peace alliance activities on Kashmir and so on are some other conspicuous examples showing world’s seriousness on Kashmir problem,” he held. –Staff Reporter

Mehdi underlined the need for setting up “special focus groups” on Kashmir with comprising the parliamentarians, scholars, opinion leaders and others who hold grip on the issue, to plead Kashmir case on every platform that matters for help on resolution of the dispute.