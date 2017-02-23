LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association (YDA) continued their strike at Services Hospital Lahore to protest raid of an Anti-Corruption team for arresting doctors on charges of corruption.

Despite cauding huge inconvenience to visiting patients and their attendants, the YDA leadership is persistent to continue their protests till government withdraws the cases registered against the doctors.

However, the YDA could not succeed organising its strike at other public sector hospitals. On the other hand, the Anti corruption Establishment denied surrendering before the protesting doctors.

The Anti Corruption Establishment DG said that the doctors should face the law instead of continuing protests.

The ACE could arrest those involved in corruption if the establishment had not fear of patients, he added. On the other hand, the patients and their attendents have protested against doctors and said that the doctors should not stop providing treatment at public sector hospitals.