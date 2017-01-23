LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that fast track progress and development in the country is a problem for political opponents.

“On the one hand there are former rulers with lack of vision who worsened the country’s economy whereas on the other hand, there is dharna group who tried to spread chaos and anarchy to stop Pakistan’s journey of progress and development,” the chief minister said while talking to a delegation of PML-N yesterday.

He said the looting and greediness of former rulers turned the country into darkness. With baseless allegations and negative politics this dharna group wasted precious time of the nation, he said, adding that these people were the reason behind nation’s troubles and difficulties.

He said the priorities of former rulers were something else and that was why the problems of masses had increased. The Chief Minister said that success could not be achieved by mere slogans but by serving the masses in real sense. The CM further stated that in the last three and half years, the PML-N government had served the masses.

“Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the dream of Pakistan’s journey towards progress and development is materializing into reality. Darkness will soon fade away from the country. Had the former rulers paid attention to the challenges faced by the people instead of looting, today the situation would be different,” he added.

“Those who do politics of chaos and agitation have nothing to do with the welfare of people and such entities with the help of sit-ins, lockdowns and negative politics have hampered Pakistan path to progress and development. When the nation was surrounded by darkness these people were busy in negative politics. Through sit-ins and negative politics, those who were against the welfare of people caused severe damage to the national economy. Negative politics of sit-ins delayed development projects in the country. Instead of national interests, these people gave preference to their personal interests. By hampering the development projects, these people proved themselves as enemies of the country.” he observed.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, sincere efforts were being made to keep the country out of these troubles and these efforts were bearing fruit as well. “The time has come to end darkness from the country and a lot of work has been done on the energy projects. The PML-N government is fulfilling its promise of resolving the energy crisis in the country. With the completion of ongoing energy projects in the end of this year, darkness will eventually vanish from this country. With the resolution of ongoing energy crisis in the country, every city, town and corner of the country will brighten. Industry, agriculture and other social sectors will also progress. New employment opportunities will be there and very soon new era of progress and development will begin,” he said.

LED streamers approved

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval for installation of LED streamers in Lahore and other major cities of the province.

The chief minister gave this approval while chairing a high level meeting to review progress on various steps taken for the beautification of major cities of the province including Lahore.

The chief minister gave instructions that all the necessary steps must be taken on immediate basis for the installation of LED streamers on the poles. He said that for the beautification of cities, the concerned institutions would have to work innovatively and for this instead of traditional methods we have to adopt new and innovative techniques to beautify our cities.

The chief minister said that like Lahore LED streamers would also be installed in other major cities in phased manner which consequently would result in the beautification of cities. Cities could also be beautified by horticulture and for spreading horticulture we have to move forward with modernity, he added.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Lord Mayor Col (r) Mubashar Javaid, Commissioner Lahore Division, Director General PHA, Director General LDA, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and other relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.

CONDOLENCE

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Lahore High Court Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh’s mother.

In his condolence message to the bereaved family, the chief minister expressed sorrow and prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the family to bear this irreparable loss.

Also, the chief minister has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives due to train and car collision on railway line near Toba Tek Singh. The chief minister offered sincere condolences to the bereaved families and also sought a report about the accident from the administration.