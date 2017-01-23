FAISALABAD : Custom officials conducted a raid in the wee hours of Monday near Sial Motorway and recovered Indian clothing and medicines worth Rs 10 crores.

According to Director General Custom Intelligence, Shoukat Ali, the raid was conducted at Sial motorway upon an intelligence report.

During the raid four trucks were taken into custody. Smuggled Indian dresses worth Rs 9 crore 70 lakh from 3 trucks while prohibited medicines worth Rs 1 crore 90 lacs from the other truck were recovered.

During the raid a suspect was also detained and taken into custody for further investigation.