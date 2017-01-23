LAHORE - Punjab Assembly’s 26th session is starting here on Monday (today). It is likely to continue for 20 days.

Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, son of Haq Nawaz Jhangvi, the founder head of banned religious outfit, Sipah-e-Saha is likely to take oath during this session.

Masroor was elected member Punjab Assembly from Jhang district in a bye election in November last year. He has now joined the JUI-F, headed by Moulana Fazalur Rehman. Earlier, his election became a subject of controversy due to his credentials of being a strong opponent of Shia community.