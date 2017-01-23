LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday transferred and posted officers. Lahore DC Capt (r) Usman Younus has been transferred and replaced by Sumair Ahmad Syed. Moreover, Rana Salim Afzal posted as DC Bahawalpur, Allah Rakha Anjum as DC DG Khan, Umar Jahangir as DC Chakwal, Syed Bilal Haider as DC Bhakkar, Amjad Bashir as DC Khushab, Saima Ahad DC Okara, Ishfaq Ahmad as DC Rajan Pur, Raja Khurram Shahzad as DC Lodheran and Saif Anwar as DC Muzaffar Garh. –Staff Reporter

This is for the first time after promulgation of the Civil Administration Ordinance 2016 when the DCO offices were ceased to exist and DCs were reinstated.