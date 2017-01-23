Lahore : At least two alleged dacoits were killed during a police encounter in the area of Iqbal Town.

According to sources, both of these dacoits were fleeing after snatching a motorcycle from a citizen. On information, police chased and stopped them and they opened firing on police. In retaliatory firing by police , both of dacoits died.

Police said that their identity has not been ascertained as yet. However, both bodies were shifted to morgue for medico-legal formalities.



