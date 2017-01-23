Today

Jewells of Calligraphy

Ejaz Art Gallery cordially invites you to s solo show of paintings by Asghar Ali at

Tomorrow

CPEC - Its Security & Opportunities

Balochistan government spokesmen Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will deliver a lecture titled 'CPEC - Its Security and Opportunities' at University of Management and Technology on 24th January from 1 pm to 3 pm. The lecture will delve upon CPEC's implications; the challenges it faces and its impact on regional connectivity. He will also discuss various projects which have been initiated under this megaproject.

Khawabnama

Azad Theater Pakistan coming up its new wing Azad children & Puppet Theatre for and under its banner first production will be presented titled ‘Khawabnama’. In this production we used string puppets, rode puppets, gloves puppets. A full of fun and entertaining production for children from Jan 24 at 7 to Jan 26 at 9 pm Alhamra Arts Council, Mall.

INCOMING DAYS

Startup Lahore

Startup Lahore aims to be a global networking event which will bring together over 200+ of the finest angel investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, speakers, tech companies, accelerators and media onto one platform to discuss strategic advantages, challenges and technology based opportunities that will help accelerate digitally channeled alliances within value driven businesses. Arranged in the culturally and historically rich city of Lahore, this is an event that will capitalize on the best speakers, speed networking sessions, investment opportunity for startups, and help showcase Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape in the best light on January 26 at 9 am and on Jan 27 at 6 pm. .

Biskoot Festival

Biskoot festival is being arrange to promote biscuit industry in which various brands are coming come under one roof including organizations, local bodies, general public, home bakers and bakeries providing family festival comprising of fun, entertainment on January 28, 2016 from 10 am top 10 pm at Expo Centre.

Books, coffee and conversation!

The British Council Libraries in Pakistan bring you books, coffee and conversation. Our January pick is by one of the most exciting contemporary writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Our book of the month ‘Half of a Yellow Sun’ is the story of a country in the midst of civil war, of hope, promise and disappointment, told through the gaze of five unforgettable characters at British Council Lahore Library on January 29th, 2017 from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. This event is free and open to the public. Those of you who are interested can email librarylhr@britishcouncil.org.pk to RSVP, with their full names and CNIC numbers.

Lahore Science Mela 2017

The Lahore Science Mela is the very first occasion in Pakistan where the rich culture of Lahore will embrace the magic of science. Open to all, the fair will bring home the oft-forgotten reality that science is neither mere books nor dry facts, but a living entity that is capable to mesmerize and leave us spellbound. The goal of LSM is not to teach but to have fun, hands-on activities, aimed at all age groups that create a sense of inquiry and passion on January 28 and January 29, 2017 at Ali Institute of Education.