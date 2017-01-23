LAHORE - A 21-year-old woman ended her life by swallowing poisonous pills at a house in Ghaziabad area, police said on Sunday. Iqra was rushed to a hospital soon after she swallowed poisonous pills. The lady died at the hospital later. Police said Iqra was living at the house of her maternal uncle for the last several years. Her relatives yesterday told the police that she committed suicide by consuming poisonous pills.

It was not clear yet why the lady committed suicide. The police removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and were investigating the death.

Man burnt alive

A 20-year-old man was burnt alive after fire broke out in an apartment in Kot Lakhpat area, rescue workers said yesterday. The victim was identified by police as Ahsan, said to be a student of engineering at a private university.

Firefighters said the young man was sleeping in the room when the fire erupted due to short-circuiting. The man died on the spot. The police handed over the body to the family after fulfilling legal formalities.