LAHORE - Noted educationists said on Saturday there was a need to develop an education policy and curriculum compatible with the market needs.

Speaking at a seminar on “Non-compatibility of our education system with job opportunities and Character Building” at the Hameed Nizami Press Institute of Pakistan, they laid stress on the government to make a comprehensive education policy.

Punjab HEC Chairperson Dr Nizamuddin presided over the seminar, while Punjab University VC Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir and Government College Township Principal Dr Ijaz Butt were guest speakers. HNPIP Director Absar Abdul Ali was the moderator.

HEC Chairman Dr Nizamuddin said, “We have badly failed to revise the curriculum. We face competitive challenges in the world and need to bring change in curriculum. There are questions before us whether to generate educated people or philosophers. We established 715 public sector colleges. We lacked standard government schools despite huge investment in this sector. We lacked trust and standards and need to change teaching and evaluation system. We prefer subjects, which earn more marks like Punjabi and Persian. Our education sector cannot spend budget because principals are not authorised. There is a need to give autonomy to college heads.”

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said, “We should establish think-tanks like HNPIP to deal with hot issues. We should train our children at home, at schools and abide by the law. We may develop a curriculum to boost students’ lives.”

Community colleges, Dr Nizam said, are solution to many problems. Dr Ejaz Butt praised the BS programme and said that principals should be empowered to deliver.