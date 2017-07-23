Concerns over change in VCs appointment criteria

LAHORE: The Punjab Chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA) held a detailed meeting on the ongoing scenario of Vice Chancellor’s appointment in the public sector universities on Saturday. FAPUASA’s Punjab president Dr Javed Ahmad, members of the association, and other faculty members expressed serious concern over the possible change in the criteria of the appointment of vice chancellor by removing the condition of PhD, Academic Experience and Research Publications. Dr Ahmad expressed serious reservations by saying that the Association was not being taken on board, He said initially, they are writing letter to CM Shehbaz Sharif and if the things would not change to favour the academic community, they would go to any possible extent to safeguard the interest of the public sector universities and the academic community. –Staff Reporter

Q opposes polls sans reforms

LAHORE: PML-Q president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said his party will oppose the next election if it is held without introducing reforms proposed by different political parties. In a statement issued on Saturday, the former prime minister said PTI had suggested some reforms but, actually, they were incomplete. In the present setup of the Election Commission, he added, majority will take the decision and the Chief Election Commissioner has no status as such. “If majority of the Commission members decide in favour of the loser, then the winning candidate will be defeated. Nobody will accept such result.” Shujat said endorsement of all parties should be accepted regarding electoral reforms and then elections be held. “If elections are going to be held after Supreme Court verdict in Panama case, then we will oppose elections sans reforms,” he held. –Staff Reporter

Sister killer, 11, gets bail

LAHORE: A city court Saturday allowed bail to 11-year-old boy, who allegedly killed his 9-year-old sister for teasing him over poor handwriting in a competition at their house. The judge directed the boy to deposit Rs50,000 as surety bond. Earlier, his counsel told the court that the boy did not kill his younger sister; it happened accidently when they were playing at home. He requested the court to grant him bail. According to the Shalimar Police, the boy killed his younger sister Eman when they held competition of handwriting at home. Eman, his sister who was good at handwriting, made fun of him for having poor handwriting. At this, the boy strangulated her, the police added. –Staff Reporter

Survey of buildings ordered

LAHORE: Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has directed carrying out a fresh survey of dangerous buildings in Lahore. The move comes days after cracks were found in Cavalry bridge’ later repaired by the city administration. Chairing a meeting on Saturday, DC Syed directed issuing vacation notices to inhabitants of dilapidated PHATA quarters. The meeting was informed that as many as 99 dangerous buildings had been demolished. As many as 141 dilapidated buildings had been repaired. Meanwhile, the in Cavalry bridge DC Lahore and the LDA director general co-chaired a meeting to review arrangements for possible floods. The Wasa managing director, officers of Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and Irrigation attended the meeting. The meeting was informed that school buildings had been identified for shifting people from affected areas. Central control room has been established at DC Office. –Staff Reporter

Free eye camp in Shahdara

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir inaugurated a free eye camp at Lajpat Road, Shahdara on Saturday. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, he said the government was arranging integrated screening and diagnostic camps in different localities to facilitate the masses. The minister further said that vaccination and counselling of people against different diseases was also being carried out across the province. –Staff Reporter

UET entrance test results

Lahore: The results of UET combined entrance test are available at the university website. Candidates can have information about their results by entering their roll number and CNIC number at university official website that is uet.edu.pk. –Staff Reporter