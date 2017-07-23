LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked those trying to derail progress to mend their ways.

Talking to assembly members here yesterday, the chief minister said that efforts were made in the past to damage the development process through sit-ins, lockdown, civil disobedience and protests, but people distanced themselves from the politics of violence and protests and frustrated designs of such elements.

It is unfortunate that Niazi Sahib (Imran Khan) has not learnt any lesson from repeated defeats. His name will go down in the history as a conspirator against development and prosperity of the country, he stated. He said that opponents were afraid of rapid development and progress in the country and people were angry with these elements. They should stop playing with people’s future and let the country progress, he remarked. He said that those who plundered national resources were supporting the sit-in group. He said that people who got hefty loans written off and grabbed land had gathered around Imran. He said the man responsible for a criminal delay and corruption in the Nandipur power project had taken refuge in the “accountability party”.

The chief minister said that one party gave darkness to the country and the other obstructed power projects through protests. He said the main objective of those levelling allegations against the elected leadership was to halt the development process. He said that opponents of the progress should realise that every trick of their negative politics had failed. He said that father of a political child had broken all records of corruption and every day of the former rulers had dawned with a new scandal of corruption. He said that those who got loans of billions of rupees written off and were now pretending to be aristocrats should be brought to justice. He said it was a crime to have loans written off. He said that those who plundered the national resources should face an indiscriminate accountability. He said that allegations levelled against the leadership of the PML-N were completely baseless. He said that stories had been fabricated by liar politicians. He said, “Our opponents are afraid of four-year successful period of the PML-N government and they fear that elimination of loadshedding by the PML-N will end their politics.”

Shehbaz said that politics of those who damaged the national economy would be wiped out in the 2018 elections. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had put the country on the road to progress and those levelling baseless allegations wanted to disrupt this process. People will not be hoodwinked by these jugglers, he said. He said the PML-N government would continue to implement its manifesto of public service.

Those who met the chief minister were MNAs Parvaiz Malik, Asadur Rehman, Khalid Javed Warraich and MPA Mehmood Qadir Khan.