LAHORE - PPP Central Punjab will hold ‘Go-Nawaz-Go’ rallies today on the call given by the party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto.

The objective of observing protest day is to force Nawaz Sharif to step down as Prime Minister after what the PPP says, his status as Sadiq and Ameen has become doubtful and corruption charges established against him and his family members through the JIT findings.

A rally will be taken out from Lahore Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal which will be led by City President of the PPP, Azizur Rahman Chann. All arrangement for the Sunday’s rally have been completed, sources told The Nation. The PPP has organised the rallies at the district level through the central Punjab. The party officer bearers at the district level have contacted have actively worked to mobilise the voters and supporters. PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira will lead the rally in Gujrat, while Secretary General Nadeem Afzal Chann in Sargodha, Secretary Information Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar in Rawalpindi, and Vice President Asif Khan in Khushab. Vice Presidnet Asad Pervez will lead the rally in Attock, Vice President Aslam Gill in Sheikhupura, Vice President Shehzad Cheema in Pakpattan, Vice President Javed Bhatti in Kasur, and Vice President Azhar Hussain Dar in Sialkot.

All divisional presidents will lead the protest rallies in their respective division, and so will the district president.

Chann stated Saturday that the PPP protest rallies will open eyes of the PML-N rulers. He added the PPP has always represented the public sentiments inside and outside the Parliament.