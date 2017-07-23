Lahore - A driver’s demo in front of the Lahore High Court against traffic wardens came to spotlight on Saturday after he set on fire his rickshaw in protest against what he described as unnecessary fine.

Driver Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Kasur, staged the protest, portraying himself victim of a traffic warden’s wrath. He accused traffic warden Asghar Javed of torching his vehicle and police high-ups had to intervene in the matter. When a good number of public, media persons, rescuers and policemen reached the scene, the driver started wailing and crying for help against the warden.

A TV grab showed Jabbar alleging that the traffic warden set on fire his rickshaw. He portrayed himself a victim of warden’s wrath and accused him of imposing fine on him without any justification. The bearded driver lied down on the road and started wailing about his ‘loss’.

Asghar had fined Jabbar for violating traffic laws on The Mall. After the media broke the news of the incident, police high-ups took notice of the issue. The traffic warden fled the scene, while senior police officials took Jabbar to the office of the Civil Lines SP where the whole story ended up in a hug. Civil Lines SP Ali Raza and City Traffic SP Asif Siddique resolved the issue.

Later, rickshaw union leaders sprang into action to show solidarity with the driver without knowing facts of the incident. Also, they took out a rally outside the Lahore Press Club against the newly-introduced mobile cab service.

The Lahore High Court was also moved for an inquiry into the rickshaw fire incident. Advocate Azhar Siddique of the Judicial Activism Panel filed the petition, saying that a rickshaw was set on fire after a warden imposed fine on the driver. The driver and the warden had reportedly traded barbs and blamed each other for setting the rickshaw on fire, the petitioner said. He said that members of the rickshaw union and policemen reached the scene; however, the warden on duty had fled by that time.

Unionists say traffic wardens impose fine on rickshaw drivers because they are ‘soft targets’. Wardens say rickshaw drivers lack road sense.

Also, the rickshaw union threatened to take to the streets against the new cab service, alleging that they (online cabbies) are unregulated. The cab service says it operates under the existing laws. People prefer the cab service because it is economical.

A few months ago, the authorities had impounded cabs and arrested cabbies. Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had ordered the release of cabs and cabbies after the issue was highlighted by the media.