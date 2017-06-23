LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting to review progress on different aspects of Khadim-e-Punjab Ujala Programme on Thursday.

Under the programme, a total to 20,000 schools would be electrified through solar system. In the first phase, solar panels will be provided to more than 10 thousand schools in the southern Punjab, costing Rs9 billion.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the departed concerned to step up work to meet the target. He also laid stress on devising a system for monitoring the project execution.

In another meeting, the CM reviewed various programmes of education promotion and matters relevant to improving education system in Cholistan area in Bahawalpur Division.

The meeting approved a food programme for students in schools across the province, besides according approval to provision of school bags to the students.

It also decided to start Khadim-e-Punjab School Sawari Programme in the province. While addressing the meeting, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the pilot project of this project will be started from the districts of Muzaffargarh and Layyah.

The students will be provided packets of energy biscuits and milk to help improve their health. He directed to devise a foolproof mechanism to best implement this programme.

He said that under the Khadim-e-Punjab School Sawari Programme, school students will be provided free transport facilities and hoped that it would especially benefit students from remote areas as it will prove as a game-changer initiative in education promotion.

He said that the pilot project of this program will be started from six selected districts of the province; adding that a comprehensive plan should be presented for the initiation of this programme.

The Chief Minister said that a programme to introduce technical education in the schools has also been planned. Under this, technical education will be started from 8th to 10th classes and 39 schools have already been identified for this purpose at the initial level. He said that innovative approach is needed to bring 100 percent male and female children of Cholistan area to schools to achieve educational targets. These targets could be achieved by involving the local NGOs in educational programs relating to the Cholistan.

“I want every Cholistani boy and girl to be in the schools,” he added. Mobile schooling is a good initiative and the number of such mobile schools should be increased in Cholistan. Every step should be taken to educate Cholistani kids and technical education institute should be set up to provide employment opportunities to the people of Cholistan, he added. The Chief Minister directed to constitute a committee which would recommend different proposals for the promotion of education after visit of Cholistan. In the light of the recommendations of this committee, different steps would be taken for education promotion in an organized manner.

Security steps

An important meeting of Provincial Cabinet Committee for Law and Order was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here yesterday. The meeting reviewed the overall situation of law & order and different steps adopted for the protection of life and property of the people during Jumma tul Wida, Youm-e-AlQuds, Chand Raat and Eid holidays. It also decided to further strict the security of mosques, Imam Bargahs and other places of worship.

While addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that foolproof security arrangements should be made for the protection of life and property of the people and additional staff should be deputed at important buildings, bazaars and market places. Every step should be taken to maintain law and order and implementation on foolproof security arrangement for the protection of the people should be ensured. The Chief Minister further directed that hundred percent implementation on devised security plan should be ensured adding that special arrangements should be made for providing food to the security staff during Eid holidays. He said that special arrangements should be made to maintain traffic flow at tourist places especially in Murree.

Issuing directions to conduct indiscriminate action against the menace of one wheeling during Eid, he said that the culprits should be strictly dealt with in accordance with the law. He said that inspection of public parks and swings should also be conducted so as to avoid any untoward incident. The security plan issued for the protection of the people should be implemented at Tehsil, District and Division levels and Divisional Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy Commissioners and DPOs should remain available in the field as implementation of the devised security plan is the responsibly of these officers.

The Chief Minister directed for setting up control room at divisional and district levels and said that centralized control room at the provincial level should remain active 24 hours a day and high officials should also remain there. Similarly, indiscriminate crackdown should be conducted against street crimes, he added.

Sajid zia6/22/2017