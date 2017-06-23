LAHORE - The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Agriculture Department, and leading telecom company signed a contract on Thursday to become pioneer in the use of smart technology for executing a project, ‘Digital and Financial inclusion of Farmers through Mobile Wallets’.

Under this project, farmers of the Punjab province shall be given mobile phones with pre-installed apps to enhance their capacity. These apps include Crop Calendar, Agronomic Calculator, and Smart Weather Alerts, e-Mandi, Agri TV etc; and will assist them in adopting the best practices in farming.

Each farmer will also be given a mobile wallet to be used by government for digital disbursement of interest free loans.

Agriculture Department of Punjab is collaborating with PITB, Telenor and Karandaaz to disburse the interest free loans digitally to the farmers which will not only provide transparency in the process but also offer convenience to the farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Capt (r) Mahmood Rai, Chief Financial Services Officer (CFSO) Telenor Pakistan Yahya Khan, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) Bilal Kazmi, Director General PITB Faisal Yousaf, and numerous other stakeholders were also present during the contract signing ceremony.

“This is a landmark initiative being the ever first in the world to greatly benefit the farmers in increasing their crop yield, hence the agriculture economy would get the much needed boost,” the secretary remarked.