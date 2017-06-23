Lahore (PR) - The first batch of buses for the 11 feeder routes has been reached Multan that will be added to the Multan Metrobus System.

Veda Transit Solutions, Chief Operating Officer, Abdur Rehman said Thursday that the remaining buses are waiting to be transported from Karachi to Multan after Eid on completion of depots facilities and related infrastructure.

In line with the Government of Punjab's plan to upgrade and improve the Transport infrastructure bringing convenience and relief to the masses, the Punjab Masstransit Authority (PMA) is in the process of starting operations of the Integrated Public Transport System (Feeder Routes) in Multan, the 3rd largest city of the province.

In first phase of the project, 11 feeder routes will be added to the Multan Metrobus System through operating 100 air conditioned buses expected to transport around 75,000 commuters on a daily basis. These feeder routes will have fare, operational and physical integration with Metrobus Line to ensure running of a fully integrated transport system within the city.

“The team of engineers also arrived along with buses to provide technical assistance in terms of driver’s training and setting up maintenance operations, which has been completed. The authorities has confirmed that the Feeder route operations are expected to start in the month of July and Veda is ready to start operating buses with full commitment,” Rehman said.

Veda has been the official contractor of PMA for operating buses on these feeder routes.

“The people of Multan are also eagerly waiting for the commencement of these feeder route operations to reap the benefit of this project” he added.