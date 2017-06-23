LAHORE - Jumatul Wida will be observed across the country including Lahore today with religious zeal and reverence amid elaborate security arrangements.

Millions of faithful will offer last Friday prayers of the holy month of fasting at illuminated mosques and open grounds. Scholars and preachers will deliver sermons on the importance of Ramazan, Aitkaf and Eidul Fitr.

They will urge the faithful to follow teachings of Islam and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Special prayers will be offered for the peace, prosperity and solidarity of the country, freedom of Kashmir and Palestine and unity of the Ummah.

Large Jumatul Wida congregations will be held at Minhaj-ul-Quran Aitkaf City, Jamia Masjid Al Qadsia, Badshahi Masjid, Data Darbar Masjid, Bahria Town Masjid and Jamia Masjid Mansoora.